Charles Michel to have phone talks with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted that he is going to have preparatory calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The trilateral meeting of the Armenian premier, Azeri president and the president of the European Council is set for August 31.
In the tweet Michel noted that the phone calls will take place in advance of the fourth trilateral Brussels meeting.
