Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel due to meet on August 31

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel are due to meet on August 31.

Armenian Government’s press office reported that the meeting will take place in Brussels.

This will be the fourth trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council.

Earlier, the office of Armenia’s Vice Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan reported that on August 30 the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation and border security commissions will meet in Moscow.