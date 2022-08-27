Azerbaijani PM delivers remarks at EAEU meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov took part today as a guest in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

In his remarks, Asadov particularly said that “Baku is ready to continue to create all conditions for the partners of the EAEU to use the transit potential of Azerbaijan.”

He said that Azerbaijan has close bilateral relations and economic cooperation with “almost all” EAEU member countries.

The Azerbaijani premier stressed that his country, along with partners in the region, is participating in a whole range of initiatives and projects aimed at developing transport communications, strengthening regional and continental trade.

“We are seeing an annual increase in cargo transportation through the territory of our country on various routes. In just 6 months of this year, the volume of transit traffic through various corridors increased by more than 50%,” he said.

Asadov noted that cooperation within the framework of transport projects connecting countries and continents will contribute to a stable, prosperous, dignified and predictable future throughout the Eurasian space.

“This thesis is supported by new realities that have emerged in the region, which create good opportunities for unblocking transport communications, as well as opening new transport and trade routes,” the Azerbaijani premier said.