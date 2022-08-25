Armenia appoints new ambassador to Georgia - Mediamax.am

Armenia appoints new ambassador to Georgia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister, President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Ashot Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia.

Prior to this, Ashot Smbatyan served as Armenia’s ambassador to Germany.

 

With another decree of the president, Ruben Sadoyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia.

