Armenia appoints new ambassador to Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister, President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Ashot Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia.
Prior to this, Ashot Smbatyan served as Armenia’s ambassador to Germany.
With another decree of the president, Ruben Sadoyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia.
