Russian MFA: Pashinyan, Putin and Aliyev to probably meet by the end of August

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to hold high-level trilateral contacts before the end of August.

TASS reports that this was stated by the deputy head of Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Ivan Nechayev during a briefing.

“There are plans to organize high-level trilateral contacts on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” he said.

Nechayev stressed that the situation in the region is under the attention of Moscow.

“Russia is in constant contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides at the highest level. Along with the intense political contacts, the active work of the Russian peacekeepers continues. They are making necessary efforts to stabilize the situation on the ground. Both Baku and Yerevan have repeatedly noted the important role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The Russian side considers some critical statements in the address of the peacekeeping troops deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh region groundless,” Ivan Nechayev said.