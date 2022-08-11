Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran to oppose any attempt to change borders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed regional developments and security challenges in a telephone conversation with President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

Government’s press service reports that Pashinyan briefed Raisi on the recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Referring to the tense incidents taking place in the South Caucasus in recent days, the President of Iran reminded the statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei during the recent meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, that Iran is sensitive about its borders in the Caucasus region and will oppose any attempt to change them,” the government’s news release reads.