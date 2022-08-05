Lavrov: Russia receives no proposals from Pashinyan regarding peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated today that Moscow has not yet received proposals from the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on clarifying the details of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It is difficult for me to answer this question, because we have not seen concrete proposals that the Armenian Prime Minister wants to discuss in the context of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, so I cannot figure it out now,” he said speaking to reporters.

Lavrov said any of the parties has the right to propose additional initiatives.

“We have not seen them by now, though” Lavrov said.

To note, at the August 4 cabinet sitting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, referring to the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, stated that the signature of Armenia and Russia is enough for the full implementation of that mandate, and if not, “it is necessary to take measures to confirm that mandate internationally or to give peacekeepers a broader international mandate.”