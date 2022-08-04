Russian MFA: Peacekeepers take all the efforts to stabilize the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement today, “expressing serious concern regarding the increase of tension in the territory of the Lachin corridor and other sections of the line of contact.”

“Russian peacekeepers are taking every effort to stabilize the situation on the ground. Active work is carried out with both parties through all channels and at all levels, including higher leadership.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

We urge the parties to demonstrate restraint and observe the ceasefire regime. The existing disagreements should be regulated in exclusively political and diplomatic way, with the consideration of the positions of the parties and the provisions of the November 9, 2020 statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Russian Ministry said in the official statement.