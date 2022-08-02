Pashinyan, Putin discuss reached agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation today.

“Separate practical aspects of the implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan by November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh have been discussed. An agreement has been reached to continue contacts on different levels,” Kremlin press service said in a press release.