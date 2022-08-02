Pashinyan, Putin discuss reached agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation today.
“Separate practical aspects of the implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan by November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh have been discussed. An agreement has been reached to continue contacts on different levels,” Kremlin press service said in a press release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.