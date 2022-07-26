Pashinyan to Blinken: Armenian public supports the peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed his commitment to the peace agenda and emphasized that the Armenian public supports that course.

During the July 25 discussion Pashinyan and Blinken referred to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the opening of regional communications, the return of captives, and the clarification of the fate of missing persons.

Government’s press service reports that “Secretary of State Blinken expressed readiness of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair to support the solutions of all the mentioned issues.”

The interlocutors also discussed the processes taking place in Armenia-Turkey relations. Blinken welcomed the telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Turkey that took place this year on July 11 and expressed the readiness of the US to support the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price issued a news release on the telephone conversation, which runs as follows:

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss Armenia and Azerbaijan’s historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region. The Secretary offered the United States’ assistance in facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages. The Secretary encouraged continued bilateral dialogue and hailed the recent meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi. He also reaffirmed support for productive EU-brokered discussions and noted that the United States has been an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair since 1994 and stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace.”