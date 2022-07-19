Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service visits Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
At the meeting, Pashinyan noted that Naryshkin’s visit was another good chance to discuss the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.
The governmental press service reports that Pashinyan and Naryshkin discussed issues related to international and regional security, as well as the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus region.
Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns visited Yerevan last week.
