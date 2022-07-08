Charles Michel continues to be actively involved in Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European Council Charles Michel will continue to be actively involved in the process of building peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar said this in an interview with Trend.

“I hope in the future we will see new meetings between the leaders – this format is of great importance. Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel managed to achieve progress on a number of important issues. We will continue to work at other levels as well. I personally, together with my team, as well as with colleagues from President Michel’s office, will interact with Baku and Yerevan. There are many key issues in which the EU has been and will continue to be actively involved in order to help,” Klaar stated.

Commenting on the issue of opening transport communications in the South Caucasus, the EU representative said:

“During the last meeting of the leaders on May 22, this issue was an important part of the discussions, and the leaders reached certain important agreements that formed the basis of the discussions at the meeting of the vice-premiers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia last month for solving this problem. I am sure that it is possible to find a solution and move forward on this very important issue in the near future, because it is of natural interest to all involved. The EU will continue to pay great attention to resolving this issue.”