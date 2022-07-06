Pashinyan: The USA plays a significant role in creating peaceful environment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “the role and leadership of the United States in the issue of democracy plays a significant role not only in terms of establishing human rights and rule of law in different corners of the world, but also in terms of creating an environment of predictable and peaceful development for the peoples of different regions.”

He said this in a congratulatory message to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the occasion of the US Independence Day.

“The friendship and partnership between our two states and peoples is based on common values and mutual trust. I am glad to record that the cooperation and mutual commitment of our governments in strengthening democracy is yielding tangible results,” the message runs.