Aliyev says OSCE Minsk Group is “dead”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that "the attempts of Armenia and a number of countries to restore the OSCE Minsk Group are counterproductive and destructive for the peace process in the South Caucasus.”

“The Minsk Group was meant to find a solution to this conflict, in other words, to end the occupation. But instead, the Minsk Group became a tool in the hands of those who wanted this occupation to continue indefinitely. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity in military-political way. There is no need for the OSCE Minsk Group, we said goodbye to it. But Armenia and a number of countries want to restore, but it is impossible, it is dead,” Aliyev said, speaking at the opening of Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

 

Mediamax notes that on June 29 the United States announced the appointment of new US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

