Armenian, Turkish envoys to meet in Vienna

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The next meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives within the framework of the process of normalization of relations between the two countries will take place on July 1 in Vienna.
This was stated today by the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan.
Mediamax notes that this is the fourth meeting of the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic. The previous meeting also took place in the Austrian capital on May 3.
