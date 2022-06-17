CoE Secretary General: Trust and reconciliation must be achieved

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that with the attempt to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force in 2020 and by infiltrating into the sovereign territory of Armenia, Azerbaijan has grossly violated its commitments assumed as a member of the Council of Europe. He stressed that this circumstance should receive a proper response by the Council of Europe and its member states.

Mirzoyan stated about it during the joint news conference with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Yerevan.

“I reaffirmed the readiness of the Government of Armenia to exert efforts to establish stability and peace in the region. In this context, addressing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is fundamental. This will include the key points of ensuring the security and all the rights of the people of Artsakh and the final decision on the status of Nagorno Karabakh.

The people of Artsakh have the same right as everyone else, and the fact of being in the conflict zone cannot deprive the Armenians of Artsakh of their fundamental rights,” he said.

In her turn, Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the statements relating to the work of the demarcation commission.

“We must achieve trust and reconciliation. All the initiatives in this direction are welcomed,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said.