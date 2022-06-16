Alen Simonyan speaks in Tehran about “Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression” - Mediamax.am

Alen Simonyan speaks in Tehran about “Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan stated today that "we highly appreciate Iran’s position on the territorial integrity of Armenia and the inviolability of its borders.”

Armenian National Assembly press service informs that Alen Simonyan said this at a news conference in Tehran following the meeting with the speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

 

“We discussed regional developments in detail. I spoke about the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and its consequences. I noted that many humanitarian issues have remained after the war, in particular, the return of prisoners of war, the preservation of Armenian historical, cultural and spiritual values in the territories that passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

 

Azerbaijan’s encroachment on Armenia’s sovereign territory jeopardizes our efforts to establish regional stability and security,” Alen Simonyan said.

