Lavrov says about results achieved in de-escalation of situation in Parukh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today during news conference in Yerevan that "the Russian servicemen consider the solution of the situation created in Parukh village of Nagorno-Karabakh as a priority.”

“Some results have already been achieved in de-escalating the situation there. We have consciousness that these issues will be considered and resolved within the framework of the upcoming demarcation work,” Lavrov said.

On March 24 of this year, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the line of contact in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, infiltrating into the village of Parukh in Artsakh.

The Russian Defense Ministry had stated that it had urged the Azerbaijani side to withdraw its troops.

On March 27, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a news release, saying that the Azerbaijani side had withdrawn its units from the Parukh settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “the infiltration of the Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh continues.”

“We expect that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will take concrete measures to stop the infiltration of Azerbaijani troops into the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers and to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces. We consider it important to carry out proper investigation of the actions of the peacekeeping contingent during the whole period of the infiltration of the Azerbaijani units and to receive answers to a number of questions,” Armenian ministry said in a statement,” the ministry had said in a news release.