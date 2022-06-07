Pashinyan offers to analyze CSTO’s achievements and shortcomings

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the CSTO is a good opportunity to analyze the achievements, shortcomings, the steps that can make the organization more effective.”

“I think this is a very important platform to share our vision for the future and try to make the CSTO mechanisms more effective in responding to crisis situations. As a presiding state, we consider this issue one of the priorities, and I hope that we will be able to come to concrete decisions on this issue,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the participants of the sitting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council.

Government’s press service reports that during the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on the development of CSTO mechanisms, the situation in the South Caucasus, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the activity of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation and border security commission, the unblocking of regional infrastructure, and the steps taken to return the Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and other civilians held in Azerbaijan.