US imposes sanctions against Azerbaijani key lobbyist in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States has imposed sanctions against Russian businessman God Nisanov, who is considered a key lobbyist of Azerbaijan’s interests in Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted in his statement that God Nisanov is “one of the richest men in Europe” and “a close associate of several Russian officials.”

Mediamax notes that a Russian investigative resourse “Project” released a video in December 2020 about the close ties between God Nisanov and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin.

“Киевская площадь” (“Kiev Square”) company, owned by God Nisanov and Zarah Iliev, is one of the largest owners of commercial real estate in Russia.

In July 2020, during the military clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, God Nisanov banned the sale of Armenian fruit in the territories owned by him in Moscow, provoking clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in the Russian capital.