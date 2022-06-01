Putin to Pashinyan: I am convinced we will continue to work together

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent congratulatory messages to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.
The Russian president said in his message: “I am convinced that in line with the constructive dialogue established between us, we will continue to work closely together to further strengthen Russian-Armenian allied relations for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.”
In his message, Mikhail Mishustin stressed Nikol Pashinyan’s “significant contribution to the development of Russian-Armenian effective cooperation based on friendship, partnership and alliance.”
