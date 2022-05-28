Pashinyan: Armenia, Russia maintain close contacts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin today that Armenian-Russian allied relations have gained dynamic nature in recent years.

Government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan stressed that close contacts exist between the two partners of the two countries, which is important in giving a new impetus to cooperation.

He also highlighted the regular meetings with the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and stressed the importance of the above mentioned format in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Sergei Kopyrkin noted that Russia’s goal is to do everything possible to contribute to the further development of bilateral allied and fraternal relations.