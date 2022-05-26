Putin: “Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that "Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena.”

“The success achieved by your country in the social-economic development is universally recognized. Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena, plays an important role in solving many topical issues on the international agenda,” Putin said in a message on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated on May 28.

Putin noted that the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan, signed in February 2022, meets the interests of both peoples.

“The declaration will undoubtedly contribute to the qualitative expansion of bilateral ties in all the sectors, which fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples,” the message says.