Turkish ex-FM writes about Pashinyan’s “landmark speech” and “bold step”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former foreign minister of Turkey Yasar Yakis described Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech delivered on April 13 in the Armenian parliament as “landmark.”

Yakis, one of the founding members of the Turkish ruling AK Party (Justice and Development Party) writes in his “A Closer Look at the Azerbaijan-Armenia Negotiations” article:

“He [Pashinyan] pointed out that the Karabakh question was not, in his opinion, a territorial one but rather one that concerned the rights and freedoms of Armenians living there. For decades, Armenia has considered this issue as a question of territory. Pashinyan became the first Armenian political leader to make this distinction.”

“Only a political leader who won a strong electoral mandate could take such a bold step. As expected, Pashinyan’s statement caused a storm both in parliament and on the streets,” former foreign minister of Turkey writes.

Yasar Yakis believes that “one of the merits of Pashinyan’s approach is that it made him the first political leader to address the heart of the Karabakh problem.”

"No other leader so far had been able to make a distinction between the rights and freedoms of Karabakh Armenians and the international obligations that Armenia had assumed in becoming an independent country," the author notes.