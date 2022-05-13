Ararat Mirzoyan highlights the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed hope today that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Dushanbe on May 12 will be a step towards establishment of peace and stability in the region.

He said this at the sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states in Dushanbe.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of agreements reached by November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26 statements.

Armenian foreign minister presented the position of the Armenian side on the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the importance of advancing the peace process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.