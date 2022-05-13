Session of Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation commission set for May 16-17

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the session of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation and border security commission will be held in Moscow next week.

TASS reports that Mirzoyan told about it during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe.

“We talked with our Azerbaijani colleagues about the issue of setting up demarcation and border security commission. It seems that there is an agreement with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk that a meeting on communication issues will be held in Moscow on May 16-17, as well as there is an agreement on conduction of a bilateral meeting on demarcation and border security issues in Moscow on the same days,” Mirzoyan said.