Pashinyan: “The peace agenda needs international support”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “the peace agenda finds an understanding among our international partners.”

Government’s press service reports that during the joint news conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on May 11 Nikol Pashinyan particularly said:

“With the last year’s snap parliamentary elections, which were unequivocally assessed by the international community as free and in line with democratic standards, we received a mandate from our people to adopt and implement a peace agenda.

And we are determined to fully implement that agenda, we are determined to open an era of peaceful development for our country and our region. We discussed the processes taking place in Armenia-Turkey relations, in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

In essence, we record that we have a common understanding of these processes and that the peace agenda really needs to be implemented. But we also all know that this is not possible without the support of the international community, and we are glad that our agenda has found an understanding among our international partners.”