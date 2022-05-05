Armenia, US sign new memorandum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

The U.S. Department of State said “the Memorandum enables to deepen our strategic cooperation.”

“This MOU improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

Deepening our cooperation in civil nuclear energy, science, and technology will strengthen our strategic bilateral relationship, and have wide-ranging, positive impacts on how we work together,” the U.S. Department of State said.