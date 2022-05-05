Armenia, US sign new memorandum - Mediamax.am

1752 views

Armenia, US sign new memorandum


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

The U.S. Department of State said “the Memorandum enables to deepen our strategic cooperation.”

 

“This MOU improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

 

Deepening our cooperation in civil nuclear energy, science, and technology will strengthen our strategic bilateral relationship, and have wide-ranging, positive impacts on how we work together,” the U.S. Department of State said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 5, 2022 14:29
Pashinyan hopeful relations with Israel to “flourish”

Region | May 4, 2022 17:49
Aliyev: “Zangezur corridor already a reality”

Politics | May 4, 2022 16:42
Opposition presents public demand of Pashinyan’s resignation
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022