Ararat Mirzoyan leaves for the United States

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States from May 2 to 6 to attend the US- Armenian Strategic Dialogue session.
Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Ararat Mirzoyan will hold meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID Chief Samantha Power, US Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat, and high-ranking representatives of the US Congress.
The Armenian foreign minister will also deliver remarks at the Atlantic Council.
