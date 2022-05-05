Mirzoyan, Lavrov, Bayramov to meet in Dushanbe

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during phone conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov today agreed with the proposal of the Russian side to take part in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on May 13 in Dushanbe.

Armenian MFA reports that during the phone talk the ministers discussed the course of implementation of the commitments assumed by November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral statements, referred to the formation of the delimitation and border security commission.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on the processes aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region and negotiations with Azerbaijan over a comprehensive peace treaty.