Pashinyan highly assesses Charles Michel’s efforts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the meeting with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, highly assessed the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel aimed at establishing stability in the region.

Armenian PM hailed the allocation of 2.6 billion euros to Armenia within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership economic and investment plan and the implementation of development programs in our country.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to deepen partnership with Armenia and continue efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region.

“The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels on April 6.

Issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the demarcation and delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the unblocking of the region’s economic and transport infrastructure were discussed.

The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship,” the Armenian government said in a news release.