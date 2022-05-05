Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss 3+3 format

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Turkey “have reaffirmed their intention to assist in stabilization of situation in the South Caucasus, including the activation of 3+3 format.”

Russian MFA reports that this was stated during the phone conversation between Lavrov and Cavusoglu on April 20.

The main topic of the discussion between the two ministers was the situation in Ukraine.

Mediamax reports that 3+3 format was mentioned in the Joint Statement signed on April 19 in Moscow by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“The parties noted the successful launch of the 3+3 Consultative Regional Platform, designed to provide additional opportunities to promote dialogue and comprehensive cooperation between all countries of the region.”