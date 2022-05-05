Mirzoyan, Schoffer speak about peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schoffer spoke during a meeting today about the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on comprehensive peace treaty.

Armenian MFA press service reports that Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the brokering role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

During the meeting the parties highlighted the implementation of the agreement on setting up a delimitation and border security commission.

“Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Andrew Schoffer on the situation created in Nagorno Karabakh. The parties discussed in detail the humanitarian issues created as a result of 44-day war, in particular the issues on return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees and preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that passed under the control of Azerbaijan,” the ministry said in a news release.