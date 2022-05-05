Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss Pashinyan’s upcoming visit to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed the issues on bilateral and regional agenda during a phone conversation today.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service reports that during the conversation the interlocutors focused on the preparation of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Russia on April 19-20, including on the signing of a package of bilateral documents.

The two ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021 agreements reached between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, stressing the points of unblocking of transport communications in the region and further steps on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

They also touched upon the prospects of reaching an agreement over a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku with the support of Russia.