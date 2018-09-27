1736 views

Hassan Rouhani invites Armenian PM to Iran


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Iran, certain that the visit will enable them to have a comprehensive discussion about the ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting in New York on September 25, the parties started with attaching importance to developing economic cooperation, which fails to keep up with the level of political relations between the two countries.

Nikol Pashinyan underlined that Armenia and Iran have a special relationship that should continue to develop based on strong friendship.

In his turn, Hassan Rouhani noted the high level of trust between the two neighboring states.

