UN to assist Armenia with democratic reforms

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is ready to assist Armenia with implementation of democratic reforms, she said at the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the High Commissioner underlined that the UN followed the recent domestic political processes in Armenia and she was happy with their peaceful nature.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated that the reforms Armenian government is implementing are aimed at strengthening of democracy and human rights, equality before the law, unbiased and efficient judiciary, and the fight against corruption.