Armen Ghevondyan is Armenia’s new ambassador to Belarus



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed the decree to withdraw Oleg Yesayan from the position of Armenian Ambassador to Belarus and representative of Armenia in regulatory and other structures of Commonwealth of Independent States.

The President has appointed Armen Ghevondyan to these positions (with residence in Minsk) by another decree. 

