Nazarbayev and Putin discuss the “problem” of CSTO Secretary General


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev raised the issue involving CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 12.

Khachaturov is currently under investigation in Armenia.

“Among the topics that we need to discuss, the issue involving Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty organization is a problem,” Nazarbayev said at the meeting in Aktau, TASS reports.

“As for the broader topic of relations in the framework of CSTO and EAEU, the agenda and the programs are wide-ranged. There are some problems as well, like the one you have mentioned,” said Putin.

On July 26, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia charged Yuri Khachaturov with overthrowing constitutional order in 2008.

