Trump’s new crusade against Iran might affect Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new sanctions against Iran, which might have a direct impact on Armenia as well.

Trump tweeted that the U.S. sanctions against Iran are “the most biting sanctions ever imposed” and they will “ratchet up to yet another level” in November.



“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States,” wrote Trump.



The U.S. President’s tweet is addressed to the EU members who do not want to apply new sanctions against Iran, but this statement can also have an impact for Armenia that counts Iran among its key trade partners.



In particular, Mediamax knows from reliable sources that the U.S. has been trying to convince Armenia to close Yerevan-Tehran direct flights for a long time, but these attempts have been in vain so far.