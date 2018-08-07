1023 views

Armenian PM and Kazakh President have a phone talk


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“The parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda of Armenian-Kazakh relations, including the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” said the Armenian government.

Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with the head of another CSTO partner recently, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. During the call on July 28, the parties discussed cooperation within CSTO.

