Armenian PM and Kazakh President have a phone talk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“The parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda of Armenian-Kazakh relations, including the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” said the Armenian government.



Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with the head of another CSTO partner recently, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. During the call on July 28, the parties discussed cooperation within CSTO.