Mikheil Saakashvili: “Pashinyan avoids repeating my mistakes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said that the new Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “follow in his steps and repeat his achievements”, Georgian press reports.



“The Armenian youth study my book on reforms and Georgia and follow my example in many instances. In particular, they repeat my achievements and try to avoid repeating my mistakes,” Saakashvili said in the interview to Rustavi 2 TV channel on July 31.



According to Saakashvili, one of his main mistakes was not holding to account Nino Burjanadze and Bidzina Ivanishvili, whom he named as Russia’s strongest supporters in Georgia.



“I assume that Pashinyan decided I was wrong not to hold to account the Russian residents, and he has not made that mistake,” noted the former president.



This is not the first time Mikheil Saakashvili comments on the events in Armenia in the context of Armenian-Russian relations. In particular, he said on April 25, 2018:



“Nikol Pashinyan is already in trouble with the Kremlin, because the Armenian elite are already trying to push him aside and steal the fruit of the revolution. It happened in Ukraine several years after the revolution, while in Armenia, it is happening on the second day. That is why my advice to all Armenian revolutionaries is to finish the business and crush the oligarchs completely.”



Pashinyan himself touched on the topic at the hearing in Armenian National Assembly on May 1, 2018:



“I have never had either direct or indirect contacts with Saakashvili or Navalny. I have never met them. I am not acquainted with them.”