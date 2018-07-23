Pashinyan and Putin discuss bilateral agenda and EAEU on phone

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had a phone conversation today.
“The leaders of the two countries discussed certain matters on the Armenian-Russian allied relations agenda.
Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Putin also exchanges thoughts on further development of integration processes within the EAEU,” the Armenian government said.
Nikol Pashinyan is expected to attend the EAEU meeting of the heads of member states, which will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27.
