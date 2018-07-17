EU expects Armenia to propose “concrete ideas” for assistance

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski has said today that "the European Union expects concrete ideas from Armenian partners on the form and ways of assistance they expect”.

“It is my duty as EU Ambassador to determine how we can support reforms in Armenia through concrete actions. We are very open to hearing what the Armenian government anticipates from us. I had meetings with different representatives of the new government and asked a simple question each time, “How can we help? What do you expect from us?” said Switalski, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that “a democratic Armenia anticipates a more serious approach from the European Union”.

Switalski has underlined that EU officials addressed “strong and friendly” messages to Pashinyan during his visit to Brussels, welcoming the changes in Armenia and expressing readiness to support the reforms.

“Certain ministries have already contacted us regarding EU assistance with some ideas. Now we would like to see a more comprehensive picture,” said Switalski.

He has specified that the anticipated assistance is mostly institutional, technical and financial.

“Many ministers are new to the workings of the government. They need to determine what is good for Armenia first, and we understand that takes time,” noted Switalski.

The EU Ambassador has revealed that Deputy Director at Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR, European Commission) Katarina Mathernova will visit Armenia this weekend. She will have meetings with Armenian ministers, the civil society and other donors to discuss the EU assistance.

“We need a clear assessment of needs: concrete plans, deadlines. When we have those on the table, we can discuss our next steps,” said Switalski.