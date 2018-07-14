Armenian President congratulates people of France

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of France in Armenia on the eve of Bastille Day.
President Sarkissian congratulated and expressed his wishes to Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, employees of the embassy and in their name friendly people of France.
