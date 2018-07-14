483 views

Armenian President congratulates people of France


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of France in Armenia on the eve of Bastille Day.

President Sarkissian congratulated and expressed his wishes to Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, employees of the embassy and in their name friendly people of France.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | July 13, 2018 16:05
Pashinyan to Armenian migrants: It’s time to repatriate and prosper at home

Foreign Policy | July 13, 2018 15:55
Armenian President departs for Moscow

Society | July 13, 2018 15:16
Armenia sends humanitarian aid to Syria
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe