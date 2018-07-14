“We will stay a close ally of Russia”, Pashinyan tells after the NATO Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that "we will stay a close ally of Russia”.

He said this in Brussels on July 12 at the margins of NATO Summit responding to the following question of Euronews: “Is Armenia going to stay a staunch ally of Russia or are you moving closer to NATO away from Russia?”.



“We will stay a close ally of Russia and we hope to develop our relations with Russia - but with NATO and Western countries and European Unions and United States as well. So we aren’t going to make a U-turn in our foreign policy”, Prime Minister said.



He noted that cooperation with NATO and participation in NATO-led peacekeeping missions gives Armenia an opportunity to participate in providing the international security. “But we are member of the Organization of Collective Security treaty and we see in general Armenia in this organization and this security system”, Pashinyan said.