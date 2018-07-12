U.S.-Armenian defense ties discussed in Brussels

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met today with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia Laura Cooper in Brussels.
According to the Armenian MoD, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and upcoming projects in defense sector.
Davit Tonoyan and Laura Cooper emphasized the importance of U.S. continuous support in implementation of reform in Armenian defense sector, as well as interoperable capacity building for participating in international peacekeeping operations.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.