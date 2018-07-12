U.S.-Armenian defense ties discussed in Brussels

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met today with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia Laura Cooper in Brussels.

According to the Armenian MoD, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and upcoming projects in defense sector.

Davit Tonoyan and Laura Cooper emphasized the importance of U.S. continuous support in implementation of reform in Armenian defense sector, as well as interoperable capacity building for participating in international peacekeeping operations.