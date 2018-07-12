Ministers to meet again, OSCE mediators say

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to meet again in the near future. The meeting will take place under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

This was issued in a statement by the mediators following the meeting of the FMs in Brussels on July 11.

“The Ministers exchanged views regarding the situation on the ground and discussed next steps and parameters for re-engaging in substantive negotiations. The sides considered several issues for future meetings, including a range of possible confidence-building measures.

The Co-Chairs ‎stressed the importance of reducing tensions and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric.

The Co-Chairs also reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples,” the statement reads.