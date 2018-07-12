Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on July 11-13.

According to Armenian government’s press service, Pashinyan is going to meet heads of EU bodies and several states and governments.



During the visit to Belgium, Nikol Pashinyan will attend and speak at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with Resolute Support Mission member states and partner nations.



Later Pashinyan will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



The Armenian Prime Minister is also expected to give a speech at Carnegie Foundation and meet with representatives of Belgium’s Armenian community.