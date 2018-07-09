Moscow won’t use a heavy hand in Armenia, say retired diplomats

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Moscow may be wary about using a heavy hand in Armenia for fear it might cause politics to veer westward, as happened in Georgia and Ukraine, says the article “Western Unity Is Best for Russian Summitry” in The American Interest.



Co-authored by former EU ambassador to Georgia and Armenia Denis Corboy, former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia William Courtney and former U.S. Ambassador to Belarus and Georgia Kenneth Yalowitz, the article reads:

“In May, Armenia experienced a peaceful change of power after popular protests deposed entrenched leadership. Shortly after assuming office Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the former opposition leader, visited Moscow and emphasized to Putin his country’s strategic ties with Russia. Putin wished Pashinyan “success” even though the Armenian’s ascendancy owes to the kind of grassroots rebellion that Putin has opposed in Georgia and Ukraine. Moscow may be wary about using a heavy hand in Armenia for fear it might cause politics to veer westward, as happened in Georgia and Ukraine.”

Corboy, Courtney and Yalowitz also touch on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that “Russia exerts little effort to resolve the simmering conflict”.