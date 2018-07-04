Sergio Mattarella to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a 2-day state visit to Armenia on July 30.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, the Italian President will have meetings with Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of National Assembly Ara Babloyan and Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.



Sergio Mattarella’s delegation will pay a visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.